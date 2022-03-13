Gamida Cell (GMDA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GMDA opened at $3.66 on Friday. Gamida Cell has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41.

GMDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Gamida Cell from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Gamida Cell from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Gamida Cell from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Gamida Cell by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Gamida Cell by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

