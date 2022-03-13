Gamida Cell (GMDA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
GMDA opened at $3.66 on Friday. Gamida Cell has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41.
GMDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Gamida Cell from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Gamida Cell from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Gamida Cell from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.39.
About Gamida Cell (Get Rating)
Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gamida Cell (GMDA)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.