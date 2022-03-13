Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,750.57

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,750.57 ($22.94) and traded as low as GBX 1,436 ($18.82). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,464 ($19.18), with a volume of 60,163 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,536.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,747.42. The company has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99.

Get Gamma Communications alerts:

Gamma Communications Company Profile (LON:GAMA)

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.