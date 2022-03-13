Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,750.57

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,750.57 ($22.94) and traded as low as GBX 1,436 ($18.82). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,464 ($19.18), with a volume of 60,163 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,536.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,747.42. The company has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99.
Gamma Communications Company Profile (LON:GAMA)
