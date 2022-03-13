Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) by 423.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,198 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Gannett were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GCI. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Gannett by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,560,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 89,794 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 907,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 346,405 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,688,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after acquiring an additional 340,818 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 382.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 92,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 73,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gannett by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 875,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 310,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

GCI stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $609.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.50. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was founded on November 21, 2014 and headquartered in McLean, VA.

