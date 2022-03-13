Gartner (NYSE:IT) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.80.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $279.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $288.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.13. Gartner has a 52 week low of $179.59 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.58.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gartner will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $273,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $1,000,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,615. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,777,000. Stone Run Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Gartner by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

