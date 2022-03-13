Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,293,800 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the February 13th total of 21,305,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 43.4 days.

Geely Automobile stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.41. 101,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,629. Geely Automobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81.

Get Geely Automobile alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Geely Automobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.