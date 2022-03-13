General Electric (NYSE:GE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.37.

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.63.

GE traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $92.28. 7,065,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,024,395. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $101.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.68.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in General Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 107,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 11,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $1,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

