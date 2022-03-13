Generation Income Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GIPR) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Generation Income Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

NASDAQ:GIPR opened at $7.55 on Friday. Generation Income Properties has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 34.60, a current ratio of 34.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Generation Income Properties stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Generation Income Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.54% of Generation Income Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Generation Income Properties Inc is an internally managed real estate investment corporation formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office and industrial net lease properties located primarily in United States. It invests primarily in freestanding, single-tenant commercial retail, office and industrial properties.

