Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.000-$7.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion.Genesco also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.00-$7.75 EPS.

Shares of Genesco stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.98. The company had a trading volume of 280,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,614. Genesco has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $992.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $727.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Genesco will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut Genesco from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Genesco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Genesco by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Genesco by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $701,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Genesco by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Genesco by 34.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

