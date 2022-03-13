Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Gap Up to $4.94

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.94, but opened at $5.20. Genius Sports shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 17,659 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GENI shares. Citigroup upgraded Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.53.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average is $12.04.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Genius Sports by 479.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Company Profile (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

