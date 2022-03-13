Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NASDAQ GNCA opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41. Genocea Biosciences has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.
Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
About Genocea Biosciences (Get Rating)
Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.
