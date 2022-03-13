Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNCA opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41. Genocea Biosciences has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,079,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 150,309 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 6.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,652,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 152,974 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 31.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 91,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 20,938 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 14,368 shares during the period. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

