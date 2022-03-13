Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Geron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Geron stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. Geron has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $350.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Geron had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 26,769.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Geron by 36.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 6.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 175,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 55,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 11,507 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Geron by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 371,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

