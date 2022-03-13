Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Increases Dividend to $0.73 Per Share

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

Gilead Sciences has raised its dividend by 7.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Gilead Sciences has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gilead Sciences to earn $6.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.1%.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $58.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $57.32 and a one year high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.41.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,366 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 62,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 22,313 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 17,516 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GILD. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.76.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

