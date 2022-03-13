Glitch Tops 1-Day Volume of $228,083.00 (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Glitch coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000917 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Glitch has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. Glitch has a total market capitalization of $28.02 million and $228,083.00 worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00045898 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.82 or 0.06566451 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,566.52 or 1.00064568 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00041777 BTC.

About Glitch

Glitch’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Glitch Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Glitch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Glitch using one of the exchanges listed above.

