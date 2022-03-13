Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the February 13th total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 1,207.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,392,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,063,000 after buying an additional 3,133,164 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,649,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,943,000 after buying an additional 1,020,736 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 347.5% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,647,000 after buying an additional 1,661,688 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at about $116,843,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GLBE shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.78.

NASDAQ:GLBE traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,484,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,682. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.24. Global-e Online has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $83.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 30.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global-e Online will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

