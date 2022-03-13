Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77. Global Ship Lease reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 247.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full-year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $8.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.09 to $9.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.55. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GSL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Shares of NYSE GSL traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.66. Global Ship Lease has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $29.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average is $23.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.08%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 992.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

