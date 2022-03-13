Global Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTXR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,896,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,474,000 after acquiring an additional 36,393 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,422,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,360,000 after acquiring an additional 238,094 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,826,000 after acquiring an additional 126,221 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 1,103,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,009,000 after acquiring an additional 77,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 556,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXR traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.96. The stock had a trading volume of 24,123,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,982. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day moving average is $32.88. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $29.32 and a 52 week high of $36.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%.

