Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $881,000 Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,195,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,910,788. The company has a market capitalization of $194.93 billion, a PE ratio of 131.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.31 and a 200 day moving average of $255.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,592,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,698 shares of company stock valued at $40,792,230 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

