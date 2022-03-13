Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 5,293 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,293 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Yale University bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,589,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 255.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,353 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,114,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,320 shares during the period. Finally, VPR Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,453,000.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.86. The stock had a trading volume of 18,450,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,882,035. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.07. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $43.85 and a one year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

