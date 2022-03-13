Global Trust Asset Management LLC Trims Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.71.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,148,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.19 and a 200-day moving average of $174.11. The company has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 12-month low of $139.74 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.89%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

