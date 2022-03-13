Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIT) Trading Down 1.9%

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.55 and last traded at $22.55. Approximately 1,522 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 5,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.99.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.98.

