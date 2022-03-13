Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Short Interest Up 93.9% in February

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 93.9% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of MILN traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.38. The company had a trading volume of 9,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,537. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.62. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 12-month low of $32.84 and a 12-month high of $45.98.
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Global X Millennials Consumer ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.
