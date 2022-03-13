Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Short Interest Up 93.9% in February

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 93.9% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MILN traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.38. The company had a trading volume of 9,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,537. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.62. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 12-month low of $32.84 and a 12-month high of $45.98.

Get Global X Millennials Consumer ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Global X Millennials Consumer ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Millennials Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Millennials Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.