Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFFD. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,550,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,745,000 after purchasing an additional 80,890 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 81,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 275,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 24,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 102,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 34,066 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:PFFD traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,555,933 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.19. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $25.77.

