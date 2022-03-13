GlobeImmune (OTCMKTS:GBIM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.19

Shares of GlobeImmune, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBIM – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.19 and traded as low as $0.00. GlobeImmune shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 2,977 shares.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19.
GlobeImmune Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBIM)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GlobeImmune (GBIM)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for GlobeImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobeImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.