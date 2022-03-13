Grand Central Investment Group Has $986,000 Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Grand Central Investment Group reduced its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,901 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 4,859 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold accounts for about 1.2% of Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 820.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLD stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.35. 19,889,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,075,094. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.64. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

GOLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.37.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

