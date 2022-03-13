Grand Central Investment Group Purchases 52,113 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Grand Central Investment Group boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,113 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust accounts for 8.4% of Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Grand Central Investment Group owned 0.06% of iShares Silver Trust worth $6,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 25,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.87. 32,027,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,942,363. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.73.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.