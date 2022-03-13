Grand Central Investment Group Purchases 803 Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Grand Central Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pretium Resources by 79.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PVG remained flat at $$15.05 during midday trading on Friday. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of research firms recently commented on PVG. lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pretium Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

