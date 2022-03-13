Gray Television, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Gray Television has a dividend payout ratio of 11.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gray Television to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Shares of NYSE:GTN opened at $22.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $25.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.25 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 5.08%. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gray Television will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GTN shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

In other news, COO Robert Lawrence Smith sold 44,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $1,055,226.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 4,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $100,615.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,055 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,342 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Gray Television by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 12,708 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

