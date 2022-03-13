Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the February 13th total of 292,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,161,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $20.02. 4,229,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,897,531. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.26.

