Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $18.50 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.63.

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The company has a market cap of $296.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.54% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $116.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 19,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,531.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHL. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

