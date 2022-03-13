Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 28.06% from the stock’s current price.

GRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.66.

Get Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) alerts:

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) stock opened at C$2.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.96. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.19 and a 1 year high of C$2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.78.

In other news, Director David Blaiklock acquired 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$113,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,693,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,771,958.27.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.