Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Short Interest Update

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 591,100 shares, an increase of 349.2% from the February 13th total of 131,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,911.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GPAGF opened at $12.05 on Friday. Gruma has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.17.

Gruma Company Profile

Gruma SAB de CV engages in the production and sale of corn flour, raw materials for producing tortillas, and other corn-based products. It operates through the following segments: Corn Flour & Packaged Tortilla (United States), Corn Flour (Mexico), Corn Flour & Packaged Tortilla & Other (Europe) and Other.

