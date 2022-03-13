Guider Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One Guider coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Guider has a total market capitalization of $4,599.86 and $9.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Guider has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Guider

GDR is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Buying and Selling Guider

