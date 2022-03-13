Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2022

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Guidewire Software from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.57.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $86.57 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $81.38 and a 12 month high of $130.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.04. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $86,881.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $62,441.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,804 shares of company stock worth $1,655,512 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

About Guidewire Software (Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.