Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Guidewire Software from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.57.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $86.57 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $81.38 and a 12 month high of $130.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.04. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $86,881.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $62,441.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,804 shares of company stock worth $1,655,512 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

