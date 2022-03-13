Guinness Asset Management LTD Buys 2,035 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for approximately 1.2% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $29,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $13.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $483.39. 1,038,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,733. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $598.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $612.56. The stock has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $479.05 and a one year high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.69%.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,737 shares of company stock worth $8,178,989. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

