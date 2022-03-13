Guinness Asset Management LTD Grows Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,025,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,632 shares during the period. V.F. comprises 2.9% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in V.F. were worth $75,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. during the third quarter worth $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. during the third quarter worth $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 57.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 435.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in V.F. by 73.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V.F. stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.50. 4,160,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,349. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.63.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

