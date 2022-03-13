Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Insider Acquires £29,885.55 in Stock

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) insider Mike Butterworth acquired 96,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £29,885.55 ($39,158.22).

Hammerson stock opened at GBX 31.15 ($0.41) on Friday. Hammerson plc has a 12 month low of GBX 25.99 ($0.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 36.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 34.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52. The company has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 31 ($0.41) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.47) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hammerson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 32.14 ($0.42).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

