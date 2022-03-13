Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the February 13th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.7 days.

Shares of HDIUF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.90 and its 200 day moving average is $32.70. Hardwoods Distribution has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $38.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0965 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$67.50 to C$75.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Hardwoods Distribution, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

