Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €100.00 Price Target

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($108.70) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($133.70) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($157.61) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($141.30) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($119.57) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($145.65) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Puma has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €114.03 ($123.95).

Get Puma alerts:

ETR PUM opened at €70.68 ($76.83) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion and a PE ratio of 34.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €89.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €99.49. Puma has a 12-month low of €67.68 ($73.57) and a 12-month high of €115.40 ($125.43).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.