HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Short Interest Update

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a drop of 66.4% from the February 13th total of 93,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
HAVN Life Sciences stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 152,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,502. HAVN Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17.
HAVN Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HAVN Life Sciences (HAVLF)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for HAVN Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HAVN Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.