HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Short Interest Update

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a drop of 66.4% from the February 13th total of 93,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

HAVN Life Sciences stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 152,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,502. HAVN Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17.

HAVN Life Sciences Company Profile

HAVN Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of psychopharmacological products from plants and fungi. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

