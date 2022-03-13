HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS)

Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$2.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 370.59% from the company’s current price.

AEZS opened at C$0.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.46. The company has a market cap of C$51.43 million and a P/E ratio of -4.89. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1-year low of C$0.38 and a 1-year high of C$2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 15.16 and a quick ratio of 14.43.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc is a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. The Company’s lead product, macimorelin, is the first and only U.S. FDA and European Commission approved oral test indicated for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency (AGHD).

