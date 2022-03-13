HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS)

Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$2.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 370.59% from the company’s current price.
AEZS opened at C$0.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.46. The company has a market cap of C$51.43 million and a P/E ratio of -4.89. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1-year low of C$0.38 and a 1-year high of C$2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 15.16 and a quick ratio of 14.43.
Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile (Get Rating)
