HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$12.00 target price on the stock.

Perpetua Resources stock opened at C$5.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 7.40. Perpetua Resources has a 52 week low of C$4.17 and a 52 week high of C$11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$360.65 million and a P/E ratio of -7.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.96.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. The Project is one of the highest-grade, open pit gold deposits in the United States and is designed to apply a modern, responsible mining approach to restore an abandoned mine site and produce both gold and the only mined source of antimony in the United States.

