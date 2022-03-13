Head to Head Contrast: Parsons (NYSE:PSN) vs. Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX)

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) and Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Parsons has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Realities has a beta of 3.6, meaning that its share price is 260% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Parsons and Creative Realities’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parsons $3.66 billion 1.03 $64.07 million $0.59 62.20 Creative Realities $17.46 million 0.60 -$16.84 million $0.14 6.21

Parsons has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Realities. Creative Realities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Parsons, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Parsons and Creative Realities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parsons 0 5 1 0 2.17 Creative Realities 0 0 0 0 N/A

Parsons currently has a consensus target price of $46.40, suggesting a potential upside of 26.43%. Given Parsons’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Parsons is more favorable than Creative Realities.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.9% of Creative Realities shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Parsons shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Creative Realities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Parsons and Creative Realities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parsons 1.75% 8.29% 4.04% Creative Realities 7.42% 16.67% 6.12%

Summary

Parsons beats Creative Realities on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Parsons Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers. It operates through following business segments: Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The Federal Solutions segment provides advanced technologies, including cybersecurity, missile defense systems, C5ISR, space launch and situational awareness, geospatial intelligence, RF signals intelligence, nuclear and chemical waste remediation, and engineering services. The Critical Infrastructure segment provides integrated design and engineering services for complex physical and digital infrastructure around the globe. The company was founded by Ralph Monroe Parsons on June 12, 1944 and is headquartered in Centreville, VA.

Creative Realities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Creative Realities, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

