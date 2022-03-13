HeartBout (HB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $120.00

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One HeartBout coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. HeartBout has a market cap of $40,812.76 and approximately $120.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00033305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00105207 BTC.

HeartBout Coin Profile

HeartBout (HB) is a coin. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

