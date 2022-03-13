Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

HTLD opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.11. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.55.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth about $9,748,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 1,321.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,354,000 after buying an additional 461,732 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the third quarter worth about $6,478,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth about $4,913,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 611,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after buying an additional 245,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

