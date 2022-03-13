HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €74.08 ($80.52).

HEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($94.57) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($78.26) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, February 25th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($70.65) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($80.43) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($61.96) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €55.72 ($60.57) on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €47.01 ($51.10) and a 12 month high of €81.04 ($88.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €61.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is €63.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

