Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is an international offshore energy company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on their growing well intervention and robotics operations. Their Contracting Services seek to provide services and methodologies which they believe are critical to developing offshore reservoirs and maximizing production economics. Their operations goal is to deliver our services in a cost effective manner and with zero incidents. The company seeks to align the interests of the producer and the contractor by investing in mature offshore oil and gas properties, hub production facilities and proven undeveloped reserve plays where Helix Energy Solutions Group adds value by deploying vessels from its diverse contracting fleet. This unique integration of marine contracting and oil and gas operations is designed to add stability to revenues and earnings in an industry as cyclical as energy. “

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $5.60 to $6.30 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.18.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $768.80 million, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $6.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.78.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 175,707 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 89,042 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 253,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,557,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,441,000 after purchasing an additional 76,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

