Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) COO Sells $58,273.18 in Stock

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) COO John A. Gatling sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $58,273.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $31.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.48. Hess Midstream LP has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $35.71. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.517 dividend. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.61%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HESM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Hess Midstream by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

About Hess Midstream (Get Rating)

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.