HNP Capital LLC Buys 579 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 264,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,846,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,074,000 after purchasing an additional 470,733 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $553,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.65. 7,434,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,089,296. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $52.44 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.19.

About U.S. Bancorp (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.