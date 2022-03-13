HNP Capital LLC Has $5.25 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,646 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.2% of HNP Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $316.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,972,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,084,182. The company has a market capitalization of $330.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.58. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $266.76 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

