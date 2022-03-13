HNP Capital LLC Sells 671 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

HNP Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,921 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,039.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $209,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,513 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 24.8% in the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $218,974,000 after acquiring an additional 411,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $465,937,000 after acquiring an additional 257,611 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 87.3% in the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 547,762 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $57,904,000 after acquiring an additional 255,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 60.2% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 532,205 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $56,414,000 after acquiring an additional 199,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY traded down $4.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,159,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,568. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.50 and a 200-day moving average of $108.33. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 28.46%.

BBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

